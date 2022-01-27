Royal Canin will invest $185 million to expand their recently-built facility, adding two new manufacturing lines and upgrading utilities. The expansion will add 149 new jobs, joining the 300-plus existing jobs.
Klinger will be the general contractor for the addition. They built the existing new plant. That was estimated as a $135 million investment at the time it was announced.
The company also built a new utility plant which had challenges in its early days. That permitted treatment of water before it went to Sioux City.
Royal Canin is part of privately-held Mars.
Two North Sioux City businesses received reinvestment payments for their expansion from the South Dakota Board of Economic Development board.
Royal Canin will receive a reinvestment payment of $3.95 million, not to exceed 50 percent of state sales/use tax paid. This is for the new expansion.
Red’s All Natural, LLC will receive a reinvestment payment of $167,625 based on comparable project costs.
The payment to Red’s is based on equipment purchased. It will be expanding to a new location near its present facility, being built by Nelson Industrial Construction & Engineering of South Sioux City.
The program was created in 2013 as part of “Building South Dakota” legislation. Projects must have a total cost in excess of $20 million or with equipment upgrades in excess of $2 million.
The board also approved a $500,000 infrastructure improvement grant contingent upon land purchase by the City of North Sioux City.
