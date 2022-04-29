The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) held a lottery drawing for medical cannabis manufacturing, cultivation and dispensary licenses April 20 for North Sioux City.
In all three categories, North Sioux City had 27 applications from 17 separate legal entities. The city put a cap of two license applications for manufacturing and cultivation and four licenses for dispensaries.
The DOH began its drawing process with the manufacturing license, which had six applications. The first two applications drawn were ZAZA 605 and Twisted Greens. ZAZA 605’s location is 516 Prosperity Way and Twisted Greens’ 520 Flynn Street. ZAZA is owned by Thomas Nafso (98 percent) and Stephen Jones (two percent); Twisted Greens Craig Posson (50 percent) and David Watson (50 percent).
For cultivation licenses, the city cap was two and the state received seven applications. Those drawn were Tru Essence, LLC at 522 South Flynn Street and Dakota Health & Wellness at 4 Northshore Drive Unit 5. Tru Essence, LLC is owned by Hina Ullah. Dakota Health & Wellness is owned by Dan Lederman (20 percent), Garth Alston (20 percent), Justin Jones (20 percent), Chadd Goosman (20 percent) and Don Lantis (20 percent).
Fourteen dispensary applications were received, but the city only allotted four licenses. In the order drawn by the DOH, the four successful applicants were Nirvana, SD, LLC, Tru Essence, LLC, Kind Care of South Dakota and True North Dispensary.
Nirvana, SD, LLC is located at 111 South Derby Lane and is owned by Amar Warraich (60 percent) and Sheraz Warraich (40 percent).
Tru Essence, LLC is located at 205 S. Derby and is owned by Hina Ullah.
Kind Care of South Dakota (Twisted Greens) is located at 206 Military Road and is owned by Craig Posson (50 percent) and David Watson (50 percent).
True North Dispensary (Blau Ernte, LLC) is located at 1321-1325 River Drive and is owned by Benjamin Knoepfler (20 percent), Deborah Peters (20 percent), Kevin McCormick (20 percent), Lewis Weinberg (20 percent) and Benjamin Nesselhuf (20 percent).
The successful applicants have one year to get their facilities ready to do business and pass inspections from North Sioux City, State of South Dakota and Department of Health. At that time, the city will issue the license and they can open up.
