Elk Point, SD (57025)

Today

Thunderstorms in the morning will give way to a steadier rain and gusty winds in the afternoon. High 52F. WSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers early, then remaining overcast and windy late. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.