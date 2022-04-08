Jason Westcott was hired as the new Union County Emergency Manager back in February. He replaced Jeff Christie, who decided to go back into law enforcement and is now working at the Sheriff’s Office as a deputy. Westcott, who was a Union County Sheriff’s Deputy for nine years, was ready for a change.
Westcott grew up in Ireton, IA and graduated from West Sioux High School. He continued his education at Western Iowa Tech Community College in political science. He worked with Homeland Security for almost 10 years and the Clay County Jail for three years before coming to Union County.
“I started out doing security surveillance in casinos,” he said.
He said he’s excited for the new opportunity.
See full story in this week’s Dakota Dunes / North Sioux City Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.