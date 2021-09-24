Voters in the Akron-Westfield School District approved an $8.99 million bond issue Sept. 14 64.81 to 35.19 percent.
A-W Superintendent Randy Collins said the passage will allow for important renovations to be made, mainly to the high school.
“This includes our science classrooms, labs, the career technical education program, voc ag and industrial tech,” Collins said. “It also includes the locker rooms, which are in dire need.”
Building mechanics, including air handlers, rooftop units and the HVAC system, will be addressed.
“We will also improve entrance security, doing some revamp of the main entrance so we can have somebody there to better monitor who gets in and out of the building,” Collins said.
The Sept. 14 vote was the fourth attempt in eight years.
