Nearly 40 children took part in a Bike Rodeo Saturday, Aug. 21 at Elk Point-Jefferson. The rodeo was sponsored by the Elk Point-Jefferson, Elk Point Police Department and Safe Routes. Through a Safe Routes to School grant, 39 children received a free bike. Elk Point Ambulance gave each child a free helmet. Jones’ Food Center supplied drinks and Friends of the Library, snacks. The riders were led through a test course supervised by members of the EPJ volleyball team.