John McDaniel, CEO of Farmer’s Coop Society (FCS), attended the Union County Commission meeting March 22 to be completely transparent about the company’s intentions to expand their operations in Alcester. FCS is located directly behind the Union County’s fairgrounds. FCS wants to enter discussions with the City of Alcester and Union County to purchase the property and find a new home for the fairgrounds.
With 45 minutes of discussion, the commissioners appointed Mike Dailey and Kevin Joffer to a committee to continue discussions with representatives of FCS and Alcester. McDaniel said that even if some type of agreement would be made this year, they would still expect the 2022 fair to be held at its current location.
First reading of Ordinance UCC 2022-001 – Fire Danger Emergency was held. This ordinance would allow a burn ban to be enacted automatically if the National Weather Service issues a fire danger or red flag warning indicating dry conditions. Second reading will be held at the next meeting.
Treasurer Myron Hertel presented one mobile home that didn’t sell at the Union County Sheriff sale after a distress warrant was issued. The mobile home is located in Cottonwood in North Sioux City. Hertel said he was approached by the mobile home owner, with interest in purchasing the home. Hertel suggested the commissioners take no action on adding the mobile home to the uncollectable list and issue another distress warrant. The commissioners took no action.
Department Heads
Shawn Tabke, Union County Extension, 4-H and fair manager, gave updates on the progress of his department. He stated that, so far there are 167 4-Hers signed up for this season. He has multiple meetings set up and continues to work on events for this year’s fair.
Emergency Manager Jason Wescott indicated that there had been three fires since the last meeting – March 13, 15 and 19. The fire March 13 was at 48439 Highway 105, which was in a field along the railroad tracks. It was believed to be started by a log on fire. The March 15 fire was at 328th and 483rd in a Jefferson field started by an irrigation repair company using a torch to cut a section of irrigator. The March 19 fire was a home fire in Dakota Dunes with the residence declared a total loss. Wescott also updated the commission on various trainings and credentials he’s making.
Lisa McInerney gave an update on flu and COVID-19 numbers, stating that all of them are down from the last meeting.
Highway Department Executive Secretary Cristy Harkness was there in place of Jerry Buum who was at a conference. The commissioners approved a contract for Kogel Archaeological Services for $3,900. The SD Department of Transportation will pay for the survey of the structure and will bill the county for their 18.05 percent match.
Three BIG grants through the SDDOT for rehabilitation/replacement of structures were approved. The board approved a hydraulic analysis for a small box culvert on CR 21 to be replaced with a pipe. The board approved the chip seal contracts with Top-Kote for 2022, construction bid for CR9 culvert replacement project and right-of-way permits for Jefferson Telephone dba Long Lines while they install fiber optic cable in various locations.
