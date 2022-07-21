The Siouxland Miracle Riders headed out on their 7th Ride for Miracles July 18 to help area children.
Every year, the Siouxland Miracle Riders choose a challenging two-week route intended to symbolically represent the difficult route babies and children often face during unplanned illnesses and injuries.
This year the Riders will be heading to the Northwest, checking the last continental US state the Ride has not yet hit (North Dakota) and hitting some of the Pacific Northwest’s most scenic areas to send those stunning images and videos back to area children.
See full story in this week’s Dakota Dunes / North Sioux City Times.
