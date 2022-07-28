Every summer many from the Dakota Dunes and North Sioux City area flock to the lakes of Okoboji for boating, relaxation and family fun. However, on July 16, a few residents of Dakota Dunes and Wynstone travelled to the Iowa Great Lakes with other plans in mind. These locals went there to compete in the annual University of Okoboji Homecoming Races.
For the past two years the race event had not been held due to Covid-19, so with its return there were over 700 registered athletes. According to Okoboji’s Chamber of Commerce there were individuals from 19 different states on-hand to participate. Athletes could sign up for a triathlon, a team triathlon, a half-marathon, a 10K or 5K race.
Amanda Bainbridge, of Dakota Dunes, is no stranger to summers in Okoboji. She has been spending time there ever since she was in high school. Bainbridge is originally from Kingsley, IA and moved to Dakota Dunes a year ago. She has four children and has worked at MercyOne as a nurse anesthetist for 22 years. Her family has a condo in Okoboji and she decided to run the 10K this year on short notice.
“Honestly, I registered for it kind of on a whim,” Bainbridge said. “I picked up my packet at 7:30 a.m. and the race started at eight. It is just a feel good thing. A good way to start your day.”
Bainbridge had run the 10K race twice before and knew it would be fun as the route is scenic. She met her friend Polly Schau, owner of the wine bar and art gallery in Okoboji, at the start of the race and all along the course she saw friendly faces and spectators cheering on the racers.
