Residents in the Elk Point-Jefferson School District will have the opportunity to consider $12 million in school facility improvements at the polls next Tuesday, Feb. 8.
The district has spent the past year studying the needs of the district’s facilities as well as working with a community task force to determine the best options for improvements and potential expansion. That process narrowed the scope of potential projects and determined that $12 million was the amount the district should ask voters to bond for in 2022.
Funding from a successful bond will be used to complete safety and security improvements, Americans with Disabilities (ADA) upgrades, elementary and middle school classroom updates and expansion, and kitchen/cafeteria renovations. The cost for a $12 million bond is $105 annually per $100,000 of taxable valuation of residential property.
Middle school addition
The current middle school is over 50 years old, and students are using the same classrooms as when it was built. The addition will increase the number of classrooms from seven to eight, but more importantly, will add needed square footage. Current classrooms average 826 sq.ft.; the new ones will average 900.
Once the middle school expansion is complete, work will begin on the next phase, which includes work of the kitchen/cafeteria and remodeling the old middle school to elementary classrooms.
Kitchen and cafeteria remodel/expansion
This is the most popular component of the project. The kitchen has remained virtually unchanged since first constructed in 1970. Students eat their lunches in an expanded hallway that also serves as the main thoroughfare between the middle school and high school. Meals are served from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to accomodate all the students. Even so, high school students must take their lunches to the commons area to have enough seating.
The remodel would move current storage space and restrooms to the former middle school space. Counseling areas will move to the elementary school.
See full story in this week’s Leader-Courier.
