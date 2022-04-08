Commissioner Kevin Joffer had concerns over Ordinance UCC2022-001 – Fire Danger Emergency that he voiced to the rest of the Union County Commission board during their meeting Tuesday, April 5. This was the second reading of the ordinance, the first reading was held March 22.
Joffer had concerns with the language where if part of the county were under a red-flag warning by the National Weather Service, the entire county would automatically go into a burn ban.
“I don’t like how it reads,” Joffer said. “...I looked at the maps, and this has nothing to do with the research Jason [Westcott, Emergency Manager] has done, but if you look at the maps that he gave us, southern Union County is in the high zone, but the Beresford area was in the moderate. We’re doing these county-wide things. If you remember last year, the news had their drought maps up. All last year, we were in severe drought. So I think there’s a flaw with the weather service, because if nothing changes... we’re going to be in the high for the rest of the summer and under a burn ban.”
He continued by saying that they approve the load limits in the spring and thinks that the issuance of a burn ban should still come before the county commission. Other concerns were the criminalization within the ordinance where if fires were set accidentally to no fault of any individual.
“In the last paragraph of this resolution, it says that a fine not to exceed $500 for each offense or by imprisonment for a period not to exceed 30 days for each violation,” Joffer read. “I don’t think our farmers go out and intentionally try to start a fire.”
Joffer stated he doesn’t want to be the entity that tries to collect fines or civil penalties and definitely doesn’t want to criminalize people for unintentional damages.
The commissioners agreed with Joffer’s concerns, stating that the majority of people use common sense. For example, those that burn their trash usually aren’t going to burn if the wind is blowing 40 miles per hour.
They made a motion to not proceed with the ordinance, passing it unanimously. (Editor’s Note: The failure of the ordinance does not effect the current burn ban. The burn ban remains in effect.)
See full story in this week’s Leader-Courier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.