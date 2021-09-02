Katie Johnson, Sam Nelson and Kasen Lambeth appeared before the Union County Board of County Commissioners to discuss the public defenders contract at their meeting Tuesday, Aug. 24.
Johnson explained to the commissioners why they were asking for $5,000 per attorney. She cited increasing number of case loads and overlapping of court dates in different counties resulting in a full day at Union County and receiving just under $600 per case closed. She stated that at $5,000 per attorney, the county is still receiving a good deal.
Sam Nelson spoke, agreeing with Johnson.
“When you’re here, you’re here,” he said.
He stated that $5,000 is fair and a bargain.
Lambeth stated that he doesn’t feel included or considered in the contract negotiations. He stated that if he’s allowed into the contract, he plans on having an office based in Elk Point.
However, there was some disagreement between the parties on the language in the conflict of interest section and reassignment.
After more discussion, the commissioners moved into executive session for contractual matters. No motion was made upon reconvening.
Department Heads
Emergency Manager Jeff Christie updated the commissioners on a state grant that was awarded for radios for the Alcester Fire and EMS departments. It was applied for by former Emergency Manager Andy Minihan, but Christie doesn’t see that it was budgeted. They applied for $40,000 and were awarded $30,000.
