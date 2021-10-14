Construction of the Northern Natural Gas pipeline has moved closer to town in the past weeks. The line will run just under 80 miles from Harrisburg south into Nebraska near Ponca. After the new line is complete, a third party will remove the current pipeline.
Latest News
eEditions
Most Popular
Articles
- Vandals hit EPJ restrooms
- Collette rallies on second day of state golf
- Two sentenced on animal cruelty, abuse charges
- 50th class reunion held over Labor Day
- Pipeline work reaches Elk Point area
- Vandalism causes school to take extra precautions
- EPJ looking at bond question
- Joy Olson
- Cheer, Dance compete in Sioux Falls
- DV rolls over Dell Rapids, Madison
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
Personal privacy is a topic I consider to be
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.