The Dakota Dunes Community Improvement District Board of Supervisors approved bids for the Monterey ditch project at their meeting April 18. Three bids were received: Mark Albenesius, Inc. at $84,085; Sioux City Engineering at $98,040; and Subsurf Co. at $111,475. They approved the low bid to Albenesius. The project will start in the first part of May and be completed by June 15.
The project is to run a line from Monterey Trail to the river for storm water removal.
The board held first reading to Ordinance 2022-01 – Sewer rate increases. As noted during the budget process for 2022, the increase reflects the increases incurred from Sioux City. The residential base rate will raise from $16 to $18 and the commodity or usage rate from $4 per 1,000 gallons to $4.50 per 1,000 gallons. Second reading and a public hearing will be held at the next meeting May 16 with the ordinance to take effect July 1.
See full story in this week’s Dakota Dunes / North Sioux City Times.
