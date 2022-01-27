2021, while better than 2020 as people were able to return to almost normal schedules and events, has been a struggle for many people. While COVID-19 cases took a slight dive throughout the summer, the fall and winter months saw an uptake as a new strain hit the United States.
While people made it through 2021 and hope for better results in 2022, let’s look on what major events, decisions and good/bad things happened throughout the year.
October
The North Sioux City City Council updated its alcohol ordinance because the language could prevent the North Sioux City Fire Department from holding an alcohol license for the Community Center. The ordinance pertains to special event licenses and limits the license to a period not to exceed 15 consecutive days. The second reading of the ordinance passed.
The South Dakota Department of Transportation presented an agreement for the transfer of Streeter Drive, Sioux Point Road and 20 additional right-of-way parcels located at various locations to the city. In consideration of these transfers, South Dakota will pay the city $3 million to cover 50 percent of the costs associated with the resurfacing of Streeter Drive, the relocation of Streeter Drive, the relocation of Sioux Point Road and the resurfacing of Sioux Point Road. The Streeter Drive resurfacing and relocation have already been completed. The council approved the agreement.
Dakota Dunes approved sending an application for a forcemain replacement project from the Dakota Dunes North Lift Station (Prairie Park) to Riverside Park (over the I-29 bridge). It’s estimated to cost about $655,000.
The North Sioux City Fire Department held an Open House to kick off National Fire Prevention Week as well as their volunteer campaign. They had food, a smoke trailer and tours of the facilities and showed equipment, including the dummy paramedics use for training.
The Dakota Valley School Board received the Bronze-level Board Award from the Associated School Boards of South Dakota. The board earned this through board development and participation in different things throughout the state involving local government. They also added two committees – the School Improvement Committee and the Visual Identity Standards Committee. The first committee would focus on school improvement data and cycles and the second would focus on components that make up DV’s brand identity.
The state senate committee voted to advance the Blackbird redistricting proposal to the full legislature. The proposal will split Union County with the southern part attached to part of Clay County, including the city of Vermillion. State Senator Jim Bolin, who was a member of the committee, had proposed a plan which would have left the district basically the same, with all of Union County in District 16.
November
The North Sioux City City Council discussed annexing land on South Derby Lane, south of city limits (east of I-29) to the Dakota Dunes boundary and participate in a housing project being conducted by CeC, LLC. City Administrator Eric Christensen stated that if the city was to annex that property, it would probably be involuntary and would need a study and public hearing.
The recent purchase of two pieces of land averaging around 400 acres and what it should be named was discussed by the city council. It was suggested that the land be named after the Graham family. The council moved to name the business/industrial district the Graham Business Park.
The Dakota Valley School Board continued discussions on the cleaning services they hired. Dr. Tonia Warzecha, Superintendent of Schools, stated that the services are going well. The school was utilizing the services from B&R Cleaning Service, Perfect Touch SD and Sparkle & Shine Cleaning Services.
Dakota Valley held a Veterans Day program Nov. 11 to learn about the meaning of the day and to honor local veterans. Middle and high school students, along with staff members and people from the public gathered in the high school gym for the half-hour long program.
Dakota Dunes approved raising their sewer rates in mid-2022 by 8.5 percent. The rate increase is meant to parallel what Sioux City is charging the Dunes. The average user, based on 5,000 gallons, would see a base rate increase from $16 to $17 and a commodity rate of 34 cents per gallon. Most residents will see an increase of $2.70 per month.
Union County will not be entirely in the same legislative district for the first time in 40 years. Although State Senator Jim Bolin fought hard to keep Union County intact, the Senate committee had other ideas. The southern portion of the county will attach to Clay County in an area just two miles wide at the west portion of Elk Point WestTownship. Elk Point, Jefferson, North Sioux City, Dakota Dunes and Richland will be part of the district attached to Clay County.
Beresford and Alcester will go north, as will Spink and Brule townships. The latter two contribute to the odd-looking map, as Richland Township on the east goes south to the new district.
December
North Sioux City received 27 license applications from 17 separate legal entities to operate medical cannabis facilities at 20 different locations throughout the city. The application packets were reviewed and completed. Certificates were awarded to those that met all the requirements of the process. Applications must be submitted to the South Dakota Department of Health along with the state application form.
The city discussed increasing water rates 25 percent, moving current base rates from $18 to $22.50 per 3,000 gallons and an increase from $3 to $3.75 for every 1,000 gallons after 3,000. Discussion was also held on increasing sewer and garbage rates. The increases were approved to go into effect January 2022.
Dakota Dunes and North Sioux City were both recipients of the 2021 Community of the Year award, which was presented by SIMPCO.
The Dakota Valley School approved a contract to only sell Coca-Cola® products in their concession stands. The contract is for five years, to which Dakota Valley will receive $4,500 a year plus $1,000 for activity sideline equipment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.