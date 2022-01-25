2021, while better than 2020 as people were able to return to almost normal schedules and events, has been a struggle for many people. While COVID-19 cases took a slight dive throughout the summer, the fall and winter months saw an uptake as a new strain hit the United States.
While people made it through 2021 and hope for better results in 2022, let’s look on what major events, decisions and good/bad things happened throughout the year.
January
Dakota Dunes, following the raises passed on from Sioux City, began discussion on raising its sewer rates to customers. Discussions continued as the change wouldn’t take effect until July.
North Sioux City, while issuing city employees and council members a bonus in the amount of $1,425 at their Dec. 7, 2020 meeting, had to pass a resolution for one-time payment to city council members according to South Dakota Codified Law. The resolution passed on a 6-1 roll call vote (with one council member absent) with a financial consideration of $11,400.
The city also discussed the realignment of Streeter Drive and had to decide where to close the road so that traffic take the curve instead of the old road. They also needed to decide whether to tear out the road, to which the council decided to wait and see what the state wants to do instead of ripping up the road.
The Dakota Valley School District decided to extend the COVID-19 leave for employees through March 12, 2021 after the federal program expired Dec. 31, 2020. The board was also updated that the school would be receiving vaccines for staff and students (with parent approval).
February
With the rolling out of COVID-19 vaccinations, Union County’s were being distributed by Avera Health. Avera was looking for a suitable, centralized location in Union County in which to distribute the vaccinations at 100 per week.
The county also continued discussions on courthouse expansions with Architecture, Inc. receiving two conceptual drawings to consider. No decisions were made at that time.
North Sioux City was given a change order from JEO Engineering that sparked a large discussion of delegating administrative duties. The change order for $11,241.64 was presented to the council Dec. 7, 2020 for work conducted on Jeff Rabbit’s property after the 2019 flooding. The administrative costs submitted to the state for FEMA reimbursement, and according to the contract between JEO and the city, was declared by the state that the city could only receive $1,500 in reimbursement. JEO determined that the city should pay them for the remaining costs, but the city disagreed. They made no motion at the Feb. 1 council meeting.
The city approved a resolution to establish a fee schedule for permits, changes of zoning, plats and appeals: Zoning Amendments/Changes $250; Survey Plat Review $100 plus $10 per lot; Plat/Replat $100 for the first two lots, plus $10 for each additional lot; Conditional use permit $250; Variance application $250; Board of adjustment appeal $100; Special meeting request $250; and Compliance inspections $100.
The Dakota Valley School Board, looking to the future, approved two full-time employees in the high school to help the English and math departments as the incoming eighth grade class would increase those class sizes past what the current teaching staff could handle.
A petition from the residents of Wynstone and members of the Wynstone Homeowners Association was presented at the Union County Board of County Commission meeting to dissolve Wynstone from Jefferson Township and create Wynstone Township. Jim Walker said they are looking at dividing the township because in the last 25 years they have paid taxes into Jefferson Township. However, they are a private community, with their own road system that they maintain. He said there’s about three-tenths of a mile that belongs to Jefferson Township from the highway heading toward Wynstone. Walker stated that for what Wynstone residents pay into Jefferson Township, they receive little back, hence why they would like to create their own township. The commissioners said they have no bias against the request, but wanted to see it done correctly. A letter was directed to be drafted to the Attorney General for his interpretation of the law on how a township can divide and recreate a new one.
After having to cancel the last few fish frys in 2020 due to the pandemic, the St. Peter’s Knights of Columbus were able to hold the frys in 2021 beginning on Feb. 19. According to Mike Dailey, they served around 185 people, including about 50 to-go orders.
March
In March, all the petitions were announced for open candidacy seats on boards, councils and even for mayor in North Sioux City. Those that turned in petitions were Linda Cutsinger and Patty Teel for mayor, Lesa Cropley and Gary Bogenrief for Ward 2, Lonnie Green for Ward 1, Doug Berg for Ward 3 and Joan Christiansen for Ward 4.
Dakota Valley had only one petition returned for two open seats – Sara Weber. Kevin Hoffman didn’t file a petition for a return to the board. The board either would have to make an appointment or reach out to those who were interested.
Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jerry Rasmussen resigned at the March 8 school board meeting. He fulfilled his contract through June 30. Rasmussen accepted a part-time position as superintendent of the Lynd Minnesota K-8 School District near Marshall, MN. He was also going to teach a graduate course at USD School of Education and supervise the Superintendent Internship Program.
The school board decided to extend the COVID-19 leave funding for employees through the April 12 board meeting due to a small increasing in cases.
The Dakota Dunes Board of Supervisors took letters of interest to fulfill the remaining term of board member Brad Anderson who resigned at the Feb. 15 board meeting.
At the end of March, text-to-9-1-1 became available in South Dakota. Much like a regular 9-1-1 phone call, the text will be routed to the nearest and local 9-1-1 dispatch center. Officials ask that people only utilize text 9-1-1 when a phone call isn’t able to be completed. They ask that those texting remember not to text and drive, make sure to send the location and type of emergency in the first text, text in simple words without the use of abbreviations or slang and to be prepared to answer questions and follow instructions from the dispatcher.
