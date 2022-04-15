The South Dakota Department of Public Safety released information regarding how many trucks went through the four South Dakota Port of Entries (POE) for the last four years.
The numbers from 2018-20 reflect how many trucks pulled into the facility and crossed the scale. During those years, the trucks that were allowed to bypass the POE weren’t counted. *However, beginning in 2021, the SDDPS began counting commercial vehicles. These vehicles cross the weigh-in-motion scales on the interstate; the truck is identified and directed to either enter the POE or to bypass the facility.
Coming through the Jefferson Port of Entry in 2018 were 315,616. There was quite a decrease between 2018 and 2019 dropping to 178,292. In 2020, 367,009 vehicles entered the POE. In 2021, when the counting shifted, 375,724 vehicles and trucks passed through and by the Jefferson POE.
Below are all the POE numbers:
Jefferson Sioux Falls Sisseton Tilford
2018 315,616 74,737 119,144 73,299
2019 178,292 62,012 71,190 96,495
2020 367,009 41,493 123,951 90,941
2021* 375,724 209,360 76,689 261,234
