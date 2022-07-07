A celebratory event was held June 30 and marked the official groundbreaking of Veterans Community Project (VCP) of Sioux Falls, the fourth expansion site of the Kansas City-based organization.
Located on a two-acre property in northwest Sioux Falls, VCP is a specialized community of 25 tiny homes with on-site, wraparound support services designed to equip Veterans experiencing homelessness with the tools needed to return to a stable, prosperous, independent life. The site of Veterans Community Project 376 N. Willow Ave.
See full story in this week’s Dakota Dunes / North Sioux City Times.
