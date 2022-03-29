The North Sioux City Fire Department was dispatched at 9:20 a.m. Saturday, March 19 for a house fire at #10 Antelope Place in Dakota Dunes.
According to NSC Fire Chief Bill Pappas, large flames were coming out of the garage when the three NSC firetrucks pulled on scene. Sergeant Bluff was called for mutual aid and showed up with one truck.
The firemen used a 2.5-inch attack line and started on the flames pouring from the garage. At that time, it was discovered that it had spread into part of the house and firefighters went through the front door. The fire had also spread into part of the attic and the roof was cut in order to attack the flames. The firefighters also dealt with some explosions from propane tanks and fireworks stored inside the garage.
Although the garage and two vehicles were damaged, all family members were out of the structure by the time the fire department arrived on scene.
Twenty volunteer fire personnel (16 from NSC and four from Sergeant Bluff) were in attendance until it was determined safe to leave around 12-12:30 p.m.
The Red Cross, neighbors, family and friends are helping the family affected by the fire.
Pappas said they discovered the point of origin and have determined the cause is not suspicious in nature.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.