The Elk Point-Jefferson Board of Education has selected Philip Schonebaum to serve as its next Superintendent of Schools.
Schonebaum has served as the Superintendent in the Lyman School District for the past two years and the Henry School District for three years.
The board approved Schonebaum’s contract at its meeting Monday, April 11.
The board would like to thank the faculty/staff, parent/community and administrator interview teams for their assistance in the selection process.
