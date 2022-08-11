For the past several years Clay County has shipped prisoners out of the county with Union County being a beneficiary.

Clay County commission has asked for a vote Nov. 8 for a new $42.8 million general obligation bond for construction of a new county jail and law enforcement center. The center would also include the Vermillion Police Department. The site would be 7.4 acres on Cherry Street south of Polaris.

A previous bond issue failed in January, 2021. It would have included replacing the entire courthouse and no new site was designated.