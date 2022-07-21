The South Dakota Health Care Association’s Century Club announced Hazel Christopherson Ness of Clark as the 2022 South Dakota Centenarian of the Year. Born in May of 1915, Hazel is 107 years old, and is the current oldest member of the Century ClubSM.
Even at 107 years old, Hazel continues to celebrate her proud Norwegian roots. A 13-year resident of Clark’s Roetell Senior Housing, in recent years she’s helped make lefse for residents and staff, and oyster stew on Christmas Eve. Her birthday is even on May 17th, a national holiday in Norway, known as Constitution Day.
A first generation American, Hazel was born in 1915 to Andrew and Marie Christopherson on the family farm near Naples, SD. She was one of seven children, who all grew up working on the farm. When asked recently about the secret to her longevity, she told her granddaughters that she was “never babied.”
See full story in this week’s Leader-Courier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.