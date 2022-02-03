What exactly do people mean when they say “Early Childhood Education?” Most often, educators are referring to the learning and development that occurs for children from birth to age six. This stage of a child’s life, while they may not yet be in school, is the period when they learn more than they do at any other point in their lives! Children’s experiences during these years shape their brain and their view of themselves (self-esteem and personal identity) as well as their capacity to learn, develop language skills, get along with others and respond appropriately to stressors and challenges they may encounter throughout their daily life. It is no surprise, then, that early childhood education seems to always be part of the conversation surrounding the school system, particularly elementary schools.
While this can seem overwhelming for parents and caregivers, the good news is that providing a well-supported and nurturing home with consideration to children’s physical, emotional, social and intellectual well-being generally provides them the cognitive foundations for a lifetime of learning success. Additionally, parents and caregivers who are aware of and involved in their child’s growth and developmental milestones can address, intervene in or treat any delays or concerns earlier, potentially eliminating problems even before the child begins attending school.
Parents and caregivers of young children may not be aware that the Dakota Valley School District and its educational partners have a variety of resources and program options available on campus in the elementary building for children ages birth to six who reside in the Dakota Valley School District. While not all children will meet the qualification requirements for each of the programs, it is possible that many of them will benefit from an early connection to the school. The following is a list of the programs on campus and a short description of the children they serve. For more information about each program, what it offers and specific qualifications for enrollment, visit: http://www.dvschools.com/3/Content/earlychildhood
Dakota Valley Early Childhood Special Education Program
The Dakota Valley Early Childhood Special Education Program has two program types available for families. The Early Childhood Preschool serves children ages three to five. Children who attend must qualify for the program based on several developmental evaluations administered by the district’s special services department. The Birth to Three Program serves children from birth to age three who have delays in at least one developmental area. Children must qualify for these services following a developmental screening administered by the district special services department and then intervention appointments are scheduled individually with families. The DV Early Childhood Special Education programs are offered at no cost to qualifying students.
Dakota Valley Junior Kindergarten
This early childhood program is limited to no more than twelve students and placement is determined following Kindergarten Round-Up screenings. To qualify, children must show limited kindergarten readiness in at least one of the benchmarks (academic skills, physical-motor development or social skills) and must be five by Sept. 1 of the school year, with priority given to those children who have turned five within four months of Sept. 1.
USD Head Start
USD Head Start has two program types available for families who meet the income eligibility requirements. Early Head Start is a program for expectant mothers to children three years of age with weekly home visits scheduled with individual families. USD Head Start Preschool serves children ages three to five in a school setting. This is a full day preschool program that is no cost to families who qualify.
The Siouxland YMCA Preschool
This early childhood program serves children ages three to five. There are twenty available spots for enrollment. This full-day preschool program, with optional extended care hours from 7:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., has a weekly tuition fee of $135 with some scholarships and/or discounts available for those who qualify.
The North Sioux City area also has several preschool and/or daycare program options for families. To search for a list of state licensed and/or registered providers in this area, visit https://apps.sd.gov/ss45provinfo/search.aspx .
Parents/guardians of children in this early childhood age range will want to be watching their mail for an invitation to an Early Childhood Screening & Kindergarten Round-Up Event coming soon from the Dakota Valley School. This appointment-only event will be held March 23 and 24 and spots fill up quickly. The Dakota Valley School District is excited to partner with our families to provide a solid educational foundation for our earliest learners.
