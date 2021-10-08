The Elk Point Chamber held its monthly meeting Thursday, Sept. 30 at Los Amigos.
The group decided to try to hold the annual Halloween party Oct. 31 at The Pointe Golf & Event Center. The plan is to line up at least 15 businesses to sponsor games.
Members voted to purchase a tile for the new pool house.
In the business reports for the meeting, First Dakota National Bank said it is reducing its hours due to the labor shortage. Union County Electric is looking for more organizations to take part in its Operation Roundup. Elk Point Ambulance continues to fund raise for its new building. Clay-Union Foundation held a vendor fair that drew a moderate crowd. They are looking to schedule it a week later next year. tudogs computing is looking to help businesses install security systems to protect against ransomware.
The next meeting will be held Oct. 28 at A-1 Quick Stop.
