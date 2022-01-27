The DV elementary school spelling bee was held Jan 13. PTO volunteers held spellings bees in each classroom and from there the top finishers in the class rooms went on to see who would be the top spellers in the grade.
The upper elementary and middle school will have their spelling bee next week.
Winners were First Grade – Reason Butler (first place), August Jolin (second place), Emersyn Mozac and Reese Weber (tied for third place); Second Grade – Kate Richou (first place), Graham Riibe (second place) and Zoe Clifford (third place); and Third Grade – Jack Bombgaars (first place), Viera Klopper (second place) and Nichole Yang (third place).
