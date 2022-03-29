Jose Blanchard-Rosales, 26, of Sioux City is facing multiple charges after leading North Sioux City police officer Faustin Mahlke on a chase March 14.
Mahlke pulled into a North Sioux City establishment and ran the license plate of a Dodge pickup to find that the license plate number didn’t match the vehicle. He walked toward the vehicle to approach the male subject (Blanchard-Rosales) inside the vehicle. On his approach, Blanchard-Rosales took off, leading Mahlke on a chase into Sioux City along Military Road.
Mahlke tried to get the vehicle to pull over, reaching speeds of 60 miles per hour while pursuing. Blanchard-Rosales was believed to be going over 90 miles per hour and Mahlke lost sight of the vehicle. He continued down Military Road looking to see if the vehicle had pulled off the side of the road or into a private drive. That’s when he noticed another vehicle facing the opposite direction and saw Blanchard-Rosales fleeing from the scene of an accident.
Mahlke pursued Blanchard-Rosales on foot for about 150 yards into a wooded area before catching and restraining him.
Blanchard-Rosales hit another vehicle in a head-on collision. The sole occupant of that vehicle was sent to the hospital for a check-up and was later released with no injuries. Blanchard-Rosales was transported to a local hospital and upon release, was arrested and transported to Woodbury County Jail.
Charges from South Dakota include eluding, failure to obey traffic signal, driving with revocation, substitution of plates by alteration and obstructing law enforcement officials. The substitution of plates by alteration came about because Blanchard-Rosales changed the last number on the license plate from a 3 to an 8, which was also the reason for running the plate. Blanchard-Rosales reportedly took the vehicle and wasn’t allowed to drive it, per the owner.
Blanchard-Rosales also faces charges in Iowa, which include possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.
