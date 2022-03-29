Elk Point, SD (57025)

Today

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming SE and decreasing to less than 5 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming SE and decreasing to less than 5 mph.