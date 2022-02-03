The Dakota Valley One-Act Play performed at the Region One-Act Play competition Tuesday, Jan. 25. Their performance earned them first place and a trip to the State One-Act Play Festival in Rapid City Thursday, Feb. 3. They will perform The Chair Play at 10 p.m. (9 p.m. Mountain Time) at Central High School in Rapid City.
