Maddilynn Kallsen and Jackson Kasprzak will be the two faces people see on and off when attending Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve throughout the summer. The two interns are helping with daily maintenance, feeding the animals and summer programs.
Kallsen, 21, is from Vermillion and currently attends the University of South Dakota. She is majoring in Media & Journalism with specification in Strategic Communication. She wants to get a double major in Communication Studies because it will help be more marketable.
“Every organization, including the state and national parks, need someone that can effectively communicate with the public and get their message out of what they’re trying to do, what they’re trying to teach people and all of that,” Kallsen said.
Kasprzak, 19, is from Salt Lake City, UT and is currently attending Morningside University on an E-sports scholarship. He’s majoring in Criminal Justice and then wants to continue his education in environmental law.
The fact that he wants to pursue a law career in environmental law is what pushed him to apply to be an intern at Adams. He said that people don’t necessarily associate a law career as a people career, but lawyers still have to work with people. He said that this experience will help him learn more about the environment and working with others.
