Western Iowa Tech Community College
The Dean’s List, full-time students who earned 12 or more credit hours and achieved a 3.5-3.99 GPA were:
Dakota Dunes: Kaden Martin, Carson Phillips and Mike Schnee;
Jefferson: Adam Bradshaw and Brendan O’Connor; and
North Sioux City: Heather Miller.
South Dakota State University
The following students graduated after the spring 2022 semester. More than 1,500 students completed all requirements for a degree and/or certificate program and those requirements have been verified by the appropriate college.
Dakota Dunes: Marie Nicole Schone has graduated with a Doctor of Nursing Practice in SDSU’s Graduate School; Travis James Ohl has graduated with a Bachelor of Science in SDSU’s College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Hannah Grace Niemeyer has graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in SDSU’s College of Education and Human Sciences; Dustin Packard Moon has graduated with a Doctor of Pharmacy in SDSU’s Graduate School; Marisa Nicole Schulz has graduated with a Master of Science in SDSU’s Graduate School; and Nathan Wayne Harvey has graduated with a Bachelor of Science in SDSU’s College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.
Jefferson: Madalyne Jo Schuldt has graduated with a Doctor of Pharmacy in SDSU’s Graduate School; and Nichole Ann Dial has graduated Magna Cum Laude with two Bachelor of Science degrees in SDSU’s College of Natural Sciences.
McCook Lake: Katie Lynn Dam has graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in SDSU’s College of Education and Human Sciences.
North Sioux City: Elizabeth Rebekah Bauer has graduated with a Bachelor of Science in SDSU’s Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering; Carah Lynn Wickey has graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in SDSU’s College of Nursing; and Hanna Lucille Cummins has graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in SDSU’s College of Natural Sciences.
Dakota State University
The 262 graduates earned a total of 295 degrees, 18 associate degrees, 211 baccalaureate degrees, 33 master’s degrees and 11 earned doctoral degrees for the 2022 semester. Additionally, 19 undergraduate certificates and three graduate certificates were earned.
Dominick Tureaud of Dakota Dunes received a Bachelor of Science in Cyber Operations.
Steven Honomichl of Jefferson received a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.
Central Lakes College
These students have completed degree, diploma or certificate programs. High honors students earned a 3.75-4.0 GPA. Honors students earned 3.25-3.74 GPA. Corinna Haag of North Sioux City received a degree in Associate of Applied Science, Accountant with High Honors.
Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota
John Paul Keane of Dakota Dunes completed requirements for bachelor of arts degree in May 2022. He was also named to the Dean’s List earning a GPA of 3.6 or higher. He is the son of Kevin Keane and Julie Keane.
Briar Cliff University
The university announced that 282 students have been named to the Dean’s List for spring semester of the 2021-22 academic year, including 106 students who achieved a perfect GPA of 4.0.
Full time students who have a semester GPA of 3.5 or greater and part-time students who complete six or more credits in a semester with a GPA of at least 3.5 are eligible for the Dean’s List.
An asterisk following a student’s name denotes a 4.0 GPA.
Dakota Dunes: Paul Michel, Nikolina Johnson*, Emily Martin* and Kamden Wingert
North Sioux City: Charlotte Gorter, Madison Sindelar and Kendra Windeshausen*
