Current Minnehaha County Commissioner and former telecommunications specialist Jeff Barth announced that he will seek a seat on the SD Public Utilities Commission (PUC) in the upcoming Nov. 8 general election. Barth brings over 16 years of public service as a county commissioner, which provides the experience needed to tackle issues such as carbon dioxide (CO2) transfer pipelines, utility regulation and telecommunications expansion.
