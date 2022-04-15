Andrew Nilges, Executive Director, North Sioux City Economic Development Corporation, earned the designation of Certified Economic Developer (CEcD), a national recognition that denotes a mastery of skills in economic development, professional attainment and a commitment to personal and professional growth.
The International Economic Development Council (IEDC) administered the CEcD Exam March 19 and notified candidates of their results March 25.
The CEcD designation recognizes qualified and dedicated practitioners in the economic development field and sets the standard of excellence within the profession. Candidates must pass a rigorous and comprehensive examination, which has three parts and spans two days. The exam tests a practitioner’s knowledge, proficiency and judgment in the following key areas of economic development:
• Business retention and expansion
• Finance and credit analysis
• Marketing and attraction
• Strategic planning
• Entrepreneurial and small business development
• Managing economic development organizations
• Neighborhood development strategies
• Real estate development and reuse
• Technology-led economic development
• Workforce development strategies
• Foreign direct investment and exporting
As highly competent economic development professionals, CEcDs work with public officials, business leaders and community members to create leadership to build upon and maximize the economic development sector. Excellence in the economic development profession improves the wellbeing, quality of life and opportunities for individuals, businesses and communities. There are currently over 1,100 active CEcDs in the United States.
See full story in this week’s Dakota Dunes / North Sioux City Times.
