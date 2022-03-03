Nineteen students from Dakota Valley were chosen to participate in the South Dakota Music Educators Association Regional Festival Choir. The choir will perform March 7 in Beresford in conjunction with March – Music In Our Schools Month. This year’s theme is “Music, the sound of my heart!”
Students auditioned and were selected for this event by an independent vocal music judge. The fourth-sixth grade students have been rehearsing for this festival choir under the direction of Dakota Valley Vocal Music Instructor Sara Eckhoff. The chorus includes the selections: Storm by James M. Des Jardins; Crawdad Creek, arranged by Donnelly/Strid; Bonse Aba by Victor Johnson; Grow, Little Tree by Andrea Ramsey; and The Dream Keeper by Rollo Dillworth.
The students will rehearse all day with guest conductor Dr. David Holdhusen, director of Choral Activities at University of South Dakota, and will perform in a concert open to the public March 7 at 4 p.m. at the Beresford Elementary School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.