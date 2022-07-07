University of Nebraska – Lincoln
More than 6,200 students have been named to the Deans’ List for the spring semester of the 2021-22 academic year.
Qualification for the Deans’ List varies among the eight undergraduate colleges and the Explore Center. Listed below are the minimum requirements for each entity and the name of its respective dean or director. All qualifying GPAs are based on a 4.0 scale and a minimum number of graded semester hours. Students can be on the Deans’ List for more than one college.
• College of Engineering, 3.5; Dean Lance C. Perez.
Jefferson: Cade Joseph Zeller, junior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, construction management.
South Dakota State University
The following students graduated after the spring 2022 semester. The more than 1,500 students listed below completed all requirements for a degree and/or certificate program and those requirements have been verified by the appropriate college.
Elk Point: Brooke Marie Buum has graduated with a Doctor of Nursing Practice in SDSU’s Graduate School.
Jefferson: Madalyne Jo Schuldt has graduated with a Doctor of Pharmacy in SDSU’s Graduate School; and Nichole Ann Dial has graduated Magna Cum Laude with two Bachelor of Science degrees in SDSU’s College of Natural Sciences.
