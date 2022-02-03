Augustana University
Serena Voegeli of McCook Lake has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year.
The list recognizes full-time students who have a minimum of 12 credit hours with GPA at 3.5 or above.
Iowa State University
More than 9,700 students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2021 Dean’s List. Students named to the list must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
Students named to the list from the area are:
Dakota Dunes: Sean Patrick Callaghan, 4, Civil Engineering; Carrington Ann Deist, 3, Elementary Education; and Samuel Joseph Wente, 4, Aerospace Engineering;
Jefferson: Branden William T. Butler, 4, Computer Engineering; and Taylor Jessica Harrison, 3, Graphic Design;
McCook Lake: Kamy A. Eriksen, 4, Animal Ecology; and Elizabeth Autumn Voegeli, 4, Finance; and
North Sioux City: Kaitlyn Marie Hennings, 2, Pre-Business; and Chase Michael Olsen, 4, Animal Ecology.
Samford University
Tanner Brown of North Sioux City was among the students named to 2021 fall semester Dean’s List. To qualify for the list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 GPA out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework.
Wayne State College
More than 1,200 students on the dean’s list for exemplary academic achievement during the Fall 2021 semester. Jayden Mitchell of Dakota Dunes was on the dean’s list for achieving a GPA of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale for the semester.
Minnesota State Mankato
The Academic High Honor and Honor lists (Dean’s lists) for the past fall semester were announced.
Students who earned a 3.5 to 3.99 GPA qualified for the Honor List.
Honor List honorees were Nathaniel Favors of Dakota Dunes, Brady Bosse of Jefferson and Liam Keenan of McCook Lake.
Anderson University
Mary Winckler of Dakota Dunes was named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester, 2021. In order to be named to the list, a student must maintain a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester.
College Notes are sent to the Times from the educational institutions.
