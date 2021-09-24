Maintenance on the generators at Gavins Point Powerplant near Yankton will require the release of water through the spillway gates through Sept. 30.
Each of the three generators will be individually shut down over the next three weeks for zebra mussel removal. When the generators are shut down, water will be released through spillway gates. This will happen Monday-Thursday from now through Sept. 30. The gates will not be open Friday-Sunday.
With any spillway release, boaters are required to stay downstream of the signs located on the north and south banks of the Missouri River. The increased water through the spillway will cause turbulent conditions on the river below Gavins Point Dam. Boaters are urged to use extra caution and wear their life jackets any time they are on the water, but especially during spillway flows.
People can stay informed by checking the website, www.nwo.usace.army.mil/gavinspoint, Facebook page, facebook.com/USACEGavins, or by calling 402-667-2546.
