The Dakota Valley High School’s Annual Homecoming Parade will take place on Sept. 17, at 1:30 p.m. This year’s homecoming theme this year is “We Got the Beat.”
If anyone is interested in having a float, car or sign in the parade, contact James Schmit at 605-422-3820 ext. 2245 or by email James.Schmit@k12.sd.us. Deadline for signing up is Sept. 13.
This is a great opportunity to connect with area residents. There is, on average, 50 entries in the parade, and people lining the streets of Military Road. You will not want to miss this opportunity.
Feel free to contact the Dakota Valley School at (605)422-3820 if you have any questions. Instructions for how we will be lining up for the parade will be sent out on a later date. Thank you in advance for your support and patience.
