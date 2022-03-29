With the upcoming summer break, the Technology Department is provided the opportunity to complete annual maintenance in many areas, including technology. Each summer, we update and refresh over 1,500 student and staff devices, including laptops, Chromebooks and iPads. We also do preventative maintenance on our network and classroom projectors as well as relocate technology to different locations throughout the campus to best serve students and staff.
In addition to the regular summer projects, we will be launching a new website that will feature easier navigation, uniform branding and a social media section to promote news, highlights and upcoming events. Led by Superintendent Dr. Tonia Warzecha, the website project began this fall with a committee of staff, students and community members to assess primary needs, determine content and set goals for our digital presence. Based on feedback provided by this committee, we are currently working through the design concept, navigation and determining the official launch date of the new site. We are very excited for the website to launch and are thankful for the many hours the committee has put into this project.
We officially have 36 school days left before our students start their summer break. These last weeks of school are very busy for our students, and technology plays a large role in the upcoming activities. We have our Spring Term NWEA MAP testing starting next week with South Dakota Summative Assessments beginning April 13. These computer-based tests require a fair amount of behind-the-scenes work for the IT department including rostering, preparing test credentials and test day support in the classroom. We strive to ensure on test day that our teachers and students have minimal disruptions so they can concentrate and do their very best.
It is always our goal to provide the very best technology resources and support for our students. By working behind the scenes to stay up to date with the latest technology trends, infrastructure needs and availability for support, we are able to offer seamless services so that students and staff can focus on their learning goals and activities. The tasks ahead of us this summer will provide yet another successful launch at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year.
