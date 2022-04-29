SDSU Extension, in partnership with the South Dakota Grassland Coalition and the Natural Resources Conservation Service, will host prescribed fire workshops June 2-3 tailored to private landowners.
The introductory workshop will be offered on June 2 at the SDSU Oak Lake Field Station near Astoria, South Dakota. Additionally, they will offer an optional advanced training day on June 3 for participants who would like to receive additional hands-on training.
The introductory workshop will focus on the following basic training topics related to prescribed fire on private land: Fire planning and design; Goals, objectives and safety; Ecology and weather; Communications; and USDA program rules.
Morning classroom sessions will be followed by an afternoon field session focused on: Fire equipment; Firebreak preparation; Weather and fuel; Burn techniques; and Live fire.
Landowners will work directly with experienced fire professionals throughout the day. The optional advanced trainings will be offered to those who complete the introductory workshop or those who completed the 2021 training course. Advanced training will be a full field day where participants will plan and assist in implementation of a complete prescribed burn under the direction of instructors.
Landowners registered for the workshops will be provided instruction regarding the daily schedule and appropriate attire. Registration is free to South Dakota Grassland Coalition members and $35 for non-members, which includes a 1-year membership and free or discounted access to all Coalition outreach events throughout 2022.
Those interested can register by contacting Jan Rounds, SDSU Extension Administrative Assistant, at janice.rounds@sdstate.edu or (605) 882-5140 or Pete Bauman, SDSU Extension Natural Resources and Wildlife Field Specialist, at peter.bauman@sdstate.edu.
For more information on the use of fire for grassland management, view our onlne collection of grassland fire resources.
