Jefferson High School class of 1971

Jefferson High School class of 1971 celebrated their 50th class reunion with these graduates in attendance, from left, Calvin Modlin, Curtis Trudeau, Don Hetzel, Coleen (Garvis) Hetzel, Doyle Karpen, Vicki Merrill, Jane Anne Allard, Dan Heaton and Tom Truhe.

 Submitted photo

Twenty students graduated from Jefferson High School in 1971. Nine of the them gathered Labor Day weekend in Jefferson to celebrate 50 years. It started with a backyard BBQ, an outdoor dinner the next evening by the river at Crave and finished the evening on the Rooftop at the Warrior Hotel. Many happy memories were shared as they realized how fortunate they were to have grown up in such a wonderful little town of Jefferson.