Twenty students graduated from Jefferson High School in 1971. Nine of the them gathered Labor Day weekend in Jefferson to celebrate 50 years. It started with a backyard BBQ, an outdoor dinner the next evening by the river at Crave and finished the evening on the Rooftop at the Warrior Hotel. Many happy memories were shared as they realized how fortunate they were to have grown up in such a wonderful little town of Jefferson.
