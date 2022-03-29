The Dakota Valley School District and districts across the state are keeping a close eye on educational bills going through the legislative session, including funding bills. Superintendent of Schools Dr. Tonia Warzecha provided the Dakota Valley School Board with the following updates at their March 14 meeting.
• Senate Bill 59 contains the governor’s proposed six percent increase in state aid funding for general education and annual tax levy adjustments and includes the adjusted disability level amounts for special education funding.
It sets the target teacher salary at $55,756.31 up from $52,600.29. It sets the overhead rate at 38.78 percent, up from 37.30 percent. It also sets general education levies and special education levies. Adjustments were made to each special education disability level funding.
• Senate Bill 54 provides a $30 million appropriation to Dakota State University to assist with expansion of its cyber program.
• House Bill 1047 provides funding to the DOE for a major renovation of the Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre.
Veto Day is March 28. To access all of the bills from the 2022 Legislative session, go to sdlegislature.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.