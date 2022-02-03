Residents of the Elk Point-Jefferson School District will go to the polls Feb. 8 to vote on a $12 million bond issue.
Key points are to add and renovate middle school classrooms in the 1970 middle school. Plans are to expand the cafeteria and kitchen. Other items include safety and security and improved traffic flow for parents picking up or dropping off students.
Elk Point-Jefferson’s last bond issue was in 1999 for the high school.
