A new three-digit dialing code, 988, launched July 16 in South Dakota connecting those experiencing mental health distress to compassionate, accessible care and support.
“Whether it is thoughts of suicide, a mental health or substance use crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress, help is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year,” South Dakota Department of Social Services Cabinet Secretary Laurie Gill said. “People can also dial 988 if they are worried about a loved one who may need crisis support.”
See full story in this week’s Dakota Dunes / North Sioux City Times and Leader-Courier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.