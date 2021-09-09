Members of the 2020 South Dakota Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame were inducted in a ceremony Sunday, Aug. 29 in Redfield. The new inductees include Gene Lorenz of Aberdeen, Scott Bartholomew of Wheaton, MN, Curt Cutler of Sioux Falls, Steve Fejfar of Elk Point and Rich Osborn of Redfield.
The banquet and awards were postponed last year because of COVID-19.
The 2021 SDABA Hall of Fame banquet is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 6 in Freeman.
