The McCook Lake level is currently at 1087.00. The 3,700 pound 400 horsepower Canadian motor shorted out resulting in the level dropping by two inches. The spare motor was installed and the level has since increased two inches. The inflow to the lake of 12,500 gallons per minute is about equal to the evaporation and leaching loss. The water temperature is 77.2ºF which is nice for swimming, but not good for evaporation.
The flooding in Yellowstone National Park will go into the Yellowstone River which connects to the Missouri River. The Yellowstone River is running at 35,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) as compared to the Missouri River at 25,785 cfs. The nautical distance from Yellowstone to Sioux City is about 1,492 miles. At a rate of five miles per hour it would take 12 days to get here.
