University of Iowa
Almost 1,800 undergraduate, graduate and professional students degrees were awarded at the close of the 2021 fall semester. Ten percent of the undergraduates graduated with multiple degrees and, as a group, undergraduates accumulated a 3.16 GPA. Graduates include:
• Jonathan Furlong of North Sioux City [College: Tippie College of Business; Degree: Bachelor of Business Administration; Major: Accounting]
• Tanner Hensley of Dakota Dunes [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Degree: Bachelor of Science; Major: Sport and Recreation Management]
• Natalia Kuiken of Dakota Dunes [College: Carver College of Medicine; Degree: Bachelor of Science; Major: Radiation Sciences]
Chayce Patterson of Dakota Dunes was among the more than 800 undergraduate students to be named to the president’s list for the 2021 fall semester.
Patterson is a Third Year student in Iowa’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and is majoring in Human Physiology.
To be included on the list, a student must have a minimum 4.0 GPA in all academic subjects for the fall 2020 semester.
More than 6,900 undergraduate students were named to the dean’s list for the 2021 fall semester, including
• Natalia Kuiken of Dakota Dunes [Class: Fourth Year; College: Carver College of Medicine; Major: Radiation Sciences]
• Blake Rosenkrans of Dakota Dunes [Class: Fourth Year; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Neuroscience]
• Cade Block of Dakota Dunes [Class: Second Year; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Human Physiology]
• Sophie Klynsma of McCook Lake [Class: Second Year; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Social Work Interest]
• Drew Olson of Dakota Dunes [Class: Third Year; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Human Physiology]
• Chayce Patterson of Dakota Dunes [Class: Third Year; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Human Physiology]
Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota
John Paul Keane of Dakota Dunes was named to the fall semester 2021 Dean’s List. The list includes 417 undergraduate students who earned a GPA of 3.6 or better on a 4.0 scale. He is the son of Kevin Keane and Julie Keane.
Iowa Lakes Community College
The Dean’s List contains students with a 3.25 to 3.99 GPA. Madalyn Derochie of Jefferson was named to the list.
