The South Dakota Board of Regents formally approved the proposal for the University of South Dakota – Sioux Falls (USD-SF). The effort to transform the Community College of Sioux Falls into the University of South Dakota – Sioux Falls has been in development for nearly a year. The plan builds upon the University of South Dakota’s (USD) strong presence in the Sioux Falls marketplace, where the campus continues to serve as a local option for health sciences, business, and education.
With the approval, USD plans to relocate all nursing classes and a clinical skills lab from the Sanford USD Medical Center campus, creating a health science hub in the state’s largest city.
See full story in this week’s Dakota Dunes / North Sioux City Times.
