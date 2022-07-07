Bucking Bulls and Barrel Racing is back at the Union County Fair. Come to the fairgrounds Saturday, Aug. 6 at 7:30 p.m. to enjoy a night of bull riding and barrel racing. Don’t have dinner plans? Come to the show ring at 5 p.m. for the Community Supper and enjoy the music of Joy Hemmingson before the bull riding starts. Can’t wait to see you at the Union County Fair.
If you are interested in competing in the barrel racing or bull riding, call 712-830-6744 by Aug. 4 to get registered. For more information on this or any fair events, contact Union County Extension at 605-356-2321 or email union.county@sdstate.edu.
