Kirkwood Community College
Morgan Trtiz of North Sioux City was named to tthe Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester. These students have achieved a 3.3 GPA or higher after completing 12 or more credit hours at the college.
Iowa State University
Marcus Phiakhamta-Konopasek of Dakota Dunes received his Bachelor of Science, Environmental Science (AGLS) degree during graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies Dec. 17-18.
