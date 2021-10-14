New pork facility
Wholesome Farms has announced plans to build a new $500 million pork processing facility in Sioux Falls. The company is owned by over 200 hog producers; 70 of them are located within 50 miles of Sioux Falls.
The plant will be built in northeast Sioux Falls along I-229. The opening date is planned for 2025. The plan is to initially process three million hogs annually on an eight-hour shift.
The company has a plant in Fremont, NE that they purchased from Hormel Foods in 2018.
New lamb plant
A new lamb plant has been built in Brush, CO. Two of the three families owning it were co-owners of the former Iowa lamb plant in Hawarden.
Kelly Bultman, a former Wynstone resident, is the supply/purchasing manager. The need for the plant came after Mountain States/Rosen plant in Greely was purchased by JBS. They closed it to convert to other uses.
The families who built the new plant are large sheep producers or feeders.
The other corn
Birds Eye Foods, part of Conagra Brands, is building a new 250,000 square foot vegetable processing plant in Waseca, MN. The cost will be $250 million and replace an older plant.
The plant will freeze and package sweet corn and peas grown by farmers within a 50-mile radius. In 2020, the company processed about 15,000 acres of corn and 10,000 acres of peas.
Conagra purchased Birds Eye in 2019 as part of a larger deal.
