Cole Knippling, once an Elk Point-Jefferson teacher and coach for the boys basketball program for nine years, is continuing his career in education at another location.
Knippling went to teach math at Mitchell High School in 2019. He was an assistant coach for the MHS boys basketball for one season and moved to head coach for the girls team.
The school announced his resignation March 27. Knippling is going to Parkston to be the Principal for grades 6-12.
