Elk Point-Jefferson’s assistant coach Jeff Neuharth was named the South Region 6 Boys Assistant Head Coach of the Year by the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association.
“First off I want to congratulate all of the other coaches receiving coach of the year honors,” Neuharth said. “It is very humbling to receive this award. There are so many great coaches out there, especially in this region. It’s an honor to receive this award, but an even greater honor to work with so many great kids through coaching.”
Dakota Valley’s boys head basketball coach Jason Kleis was named the South Region 6 Boys Head Coach of the Year.
